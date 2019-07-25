Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,377,000 after acquiring an additional 143,056 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,439,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,737 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Chevron by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,889 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,626,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,931,000 after acquiring an additional 123,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,557,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,587,000 after acquiring an additional 104,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.72.

Chevron stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,567,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,208. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $128.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $241.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

