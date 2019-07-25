Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $335,315,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 246.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,268,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,953 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $134,450,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,809,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,199 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,918,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,549. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $15.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $45,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

