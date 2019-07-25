Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

CE stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.54. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $82.91 and a 1 year high of $119.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura increased their price target on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

