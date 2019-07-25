Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $665,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,792 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,017,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,361. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

