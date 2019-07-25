Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $487,000 in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $550,507,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,859,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,895 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,996,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,209,000 after purchasing an additional 481,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,356,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,090,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,419,082.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Q. Reilly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $3,525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,054,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $18,145,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

