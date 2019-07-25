Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $440,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after acquiring an additional 184,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,549,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 246,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 62,005 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $57.35. 1,414,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,644. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other news, insider Nicola Rossi sold 2,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 75,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,212,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,975 shares of company stock worth $5,215,927 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

