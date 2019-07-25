Sally Beauty (SBH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Sally Beauty to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $945.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.08 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 110.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SBH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,887. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $23.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,210.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,756.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $351,135 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

