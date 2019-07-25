salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in salesforce.com by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in salesforce.com by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $4.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

salesforce.com stock opened at $159.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 110.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $101,184.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,884.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $25,851.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,037.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,942 shares of company stock valued at $53,343,721 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

