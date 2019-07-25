salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 34,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,017,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 506.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.89.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.31, for a total transaction of $2,402,281.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $1,063,958.09. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,942 shares of company stock valued at $53,343,721. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

