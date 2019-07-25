Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Nlight in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.21.

Sailpoint Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. 24,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 137.56 and a beta of 2.13.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $907,487. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 829,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after purchasing an additional 155,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 114,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

