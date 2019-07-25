Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Sabre has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years. Sabre has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sabre to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Sabre has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Sabre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

In other Sabre news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $237,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

