Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.76%.

RUSHA stock remained flat at $$36.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.60. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 147,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 453,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 68,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

