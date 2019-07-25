Rupee Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $151,194.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 35,280,650 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

