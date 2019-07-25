RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Raised to A- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPM. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.33.

RPM opened at $66.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. RPM International has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $68.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.32.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,851,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in RPM International by 5,704.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 531,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,428,000 after buying an additional 88,197 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,105,000 after buying an additional 48,379 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

