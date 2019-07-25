RPC (NYSE:RES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.40 million. RPC had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

NYSE RES traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 728,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.90. RPC has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RES. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RPC by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

