Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises updated its FY19 guidance to $9.55-9.65 EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to $4.35-4.35 EPS.

RCL stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.04. 3,446,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $89.48 and a 52 week high of $133.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.60%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,700 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $341,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Henry L. Pujol sold 4,134 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $529,978.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,902 in the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

