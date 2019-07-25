Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 303 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Chevron by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 94,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.72.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.65. The stock had a trading volume of 386,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.53. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

