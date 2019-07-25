Route1 (CVE:ROI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50.

About Route1 (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.