Roth Capital Increases Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $130.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Shares of SLAB traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.27. 503,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,797. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $105,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,327.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 866.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

