Roth Capital Increases Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $130.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.70.
Shares of SLAB traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.27. 503,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,797. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.52.
In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $105,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,327.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 866.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.