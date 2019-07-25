Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins also posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Spotify from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 2,441,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,722. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Rollins by 1,490.6% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

