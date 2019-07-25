Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,171,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,391,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,763,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 279,680 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,809,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,537,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,590,000 after purchasing an additional 158,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,143,000 after purchasing an additional 390,603 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 401,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.30.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Howard Weil lowered Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.