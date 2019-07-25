Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 320 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 320 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROG. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on IBM and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 280.19.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

