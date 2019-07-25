Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Robert Half International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHI. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

RHI opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $79.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,054,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,804,000 after purchasing an additional 676,123 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 32.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,272,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after buying an additional 561,556 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,107,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,161,000 after buying an additional 554,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,892,000 after buying an additional 450,686 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

