Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Getting Neutral News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Rio2 (CVE:RIO) has been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio2 earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Rio2 stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,141. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Rio2 has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$1.15.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in Americas. The company has right and option to acquire interests in seven gold exploration prospects, which is located in Peru, covering an area of approximately 19,000 hectares. It had also applied for 10,000 hectares of exploration concessions in Nicaragua.

