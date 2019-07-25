Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.58.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.31. 127,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,994. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 139,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

