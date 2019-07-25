Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.58.
Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.31. 127,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,994. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.
About Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
