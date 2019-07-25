Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,300 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) target price on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Investec lowered Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micro Focus International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,500.58 ($58.81).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of LON RIO traded down GBX 59 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,547.50 ($59.42). 1,533,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,768.64. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,808 ($62.83), for a total value of £336.56 ($439.78). Insiders sold a total of 4,025 shares of company stock valued at $18,156,922 over the last quarter.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.