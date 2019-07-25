Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REI. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Shares of REI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,468. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million.

In other Ring Energy news, Director Anthony Benedict Petrelli acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kelly W. Hoffman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $54,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,616.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $300,850 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,003,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 429,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,948,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 831,506 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,379,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 55,785 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 332,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

