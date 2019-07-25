Reviewing Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) & SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NASDAQ:SDR)

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum 15.09% 14.05% 4.76% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 69.08% 22.30% 22.30%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum 0 0 2 0 3.00 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Abraxas Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 252.84%. Given Abraxas Petroleum’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Abraxas Petroleum is more favorable than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Dividends

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.9%. Abraxas Petroleum does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum $149.17 million 1.04 $57.82 million $0.18 5.12 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II $14.64 million 2.18 $10.32 million N/A N/A

Abraxas Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Summary

Abraxas Petroleum beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust II on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas. As of December 31, 2018, its properties consisted of royalty interests in the initial wells and 173 additional wells. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

