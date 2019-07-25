Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 548 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of Graco worth $19,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,106,000 after purchasing an additional 138,628 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,736,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,663,000 after buying an additional 321,342 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,152,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,184,000 after buying an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Graco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,229,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,411,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,009,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,501,000 after buying an additional 136,470 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 182,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $9,344,153.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,518.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $732,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,610 shares of company stock worth $10,389,984. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

GGG traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 96,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,097. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.93 million. Graco had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

