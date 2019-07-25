Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $18,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 28,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 80,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $357.83. The stock had a trading volume of 144,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,155. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $284.45 and a 12 month high of $374.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.