Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.21% of NVR worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,440.67.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,222.87, for a total transaction of $4,834,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,270.00, for a total value of $3,270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,520 shares of company stock worth $80,581,181. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $31.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,413.32. 716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,281. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,401.61. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,040.71 and a 52 week high of $3,582.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $49.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 206.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

