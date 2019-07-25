Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $23.91 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,593 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 111,515 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $23,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in FedEx by 181.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 52.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 375.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.87. 1,869,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.89. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $150.68 and a 1 year high of $259.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

