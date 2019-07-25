Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $21.65 Million Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AON were worth $21,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in AON by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in AON by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total transaction of $927,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,801.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $2,104,135.05. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,513 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.85. The company had a trading volume of 703,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $198.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.64.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of AON to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

