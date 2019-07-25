Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $19.61 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,122,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,801,783. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

