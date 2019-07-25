Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of Service Co. International worth $20,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 327,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 72.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $4,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,527,804.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,062,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,942,354.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,287 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,533. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,246. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.85 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

