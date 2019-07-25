Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 106,680 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,788 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,680 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $18,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 75.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235,412 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $147,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,731 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $212,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 139,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $344,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.87. 103,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,658. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Secureworks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.