Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $25,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,065,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,206,000 after purchasing an additional 699,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 375.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,544,000 after buying an additional 690,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,931,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 264.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,415,000 after buying an additional 349,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $43,926,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total value of $2,791,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $260.67. 728,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,655. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.28 and a 1 year high of $305.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.