Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Republic Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.09. 1,386,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,169. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$230.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.97.

In other news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 19,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $1,587,157.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $1,887,438.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,876.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,875 shares of company stock worth $10,891,028. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

