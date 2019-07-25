Republic Protocol (REN) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Republic Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges including $5.60, $33.94, $13.77 and $50.98. Republic Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.12 million and $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Republic Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.27 or 0.05887068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00046387 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001278 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001327 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Republic Protocol Profile

REN is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. Republic Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/republicprotocol . The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Republic Protocol Coin Trading

Republic Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $18.94, $33.94, $5.60, $20.33, $50.98, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $32.15, $51.55 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Republic Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Republic Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

