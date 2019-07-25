Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 390.86 ($5.11).

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 423.90 ($5.54) on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.40 ($5.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 401.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.01. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.98.

In related news, insider Richard Solomons acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £97,500 ($127,401.02).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

