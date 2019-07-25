Relx PLC (LON:REL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Relx PLC (LON:REL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,831.80 ($23.94).

REL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Relx alerts:

In related news, insider Henry Udow sold 50,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,759 ($22.98), for a total transaction of £894,117.29 ($1,168,322.61).

Shares of LON REL traded down GBX 71.50 ($0.93) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,867.50 ($24.40). 7,286,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,466.50 ($19.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,984.50 ($25.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion and a PE ratio of 26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,926.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.60 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.