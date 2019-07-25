Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Shares of RF opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $478,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 448,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 53,319 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,761,000 after acquiring an additional 99,218 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

