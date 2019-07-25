Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,070 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $146,362,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 239.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,243,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,112 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,153,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,443 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 68.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,992,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $16,980,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.72. 10,569,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,082,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Nomura raised their price objective on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.47.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,877 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $478,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,321 shares in the company, valued at $376,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.