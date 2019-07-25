Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,423 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total transaction of $305,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,045.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total value of $3,012,456.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.65.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $10.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.42. 559,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,644. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $287.66 and a twelve month high of $442.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.79). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

