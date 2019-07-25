RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) vs. Paycom Software (NASDAQ:PAYC) Head-To-Head Survey

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RealPage and Paycom Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage 0 1 5 0 2.83 Paycom Software 0 9 5 0 2.36

RealPage currently has a consensus price target of $66.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.93%. Paycom Software has a consensus price target of $192.92, suggesting a potential downside of 17.95%. Given RealPage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RealPage is more favorable than Paycom Software.

Risk and Volatility

RealPage has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RealPage and Paycom Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage $869.48 million 6.97 $34.72 million $1.10 58.25 Paycom Software $566.34 million 24.29 $137.06 million $2.18 107.86

Paycom Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RealPage. RealPage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RealPage and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage 3.89% 9.48% 4.87% Paycom Software 23.38% 39.02% 8.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of RealPage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of RealPage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Paycom Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paycom Software beats RealPage on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties. The company also provides RealPage Financial Services for back office accounting; Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; SmartSource IT for IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, Intelligent Lease Management, LeaseLabs, Lead2Lease CRM, Resident Screening, and MyNewPlace solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, applicant screening, and creative content design. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as resident utility management, resident payments, resident portal, contact center maintenance, and renter's insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renter's insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yieldstar revenue management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training programs. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom pay, expense management, garnishment management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning and course content. In addition, the company's HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

