Raven Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.30 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $110,902.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00292679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.01651989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024370 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00120438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,821,788,958 tokens.

The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

