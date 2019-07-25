Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) to report sales of $75.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.90 million and the lowest is $74.89 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $58.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $315.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.48 million to $317.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $388.28 million, with estimates ranging from $376.00 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $1,163,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $525,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,537 shares of company stock worth $6,675,522. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.3% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 305.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 318,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,795,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 9.8% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 340,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after buying an additional 30,324 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPD stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,075. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

