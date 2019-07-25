Randolph Co Inc Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.5% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $132,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344,654.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.73.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,371. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.48. The company has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

