Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,117,370 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,117,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,823,000. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 5.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 101,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 468,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,662,000 after buying an additional 130,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $55,755,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,197,088.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 76,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $9,016,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,876,858.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,309,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,115. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $129.80. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

