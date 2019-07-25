QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,588. The company has a market capitalization of $822.50 million, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.00. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 14.50%. Equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 7,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $522,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 42.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 84,154.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

